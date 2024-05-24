Bus roof leaks in rains in Nagercoil; people urge department to fix it

CHENNAI: Commuters kept their umbrellas open inside the bus in Kanniyakumari District as rain water was dripping through holes in the roof of the old government bus in Nagercoil.

For past fews days people in Kanniyakumari are witnessing a downpour around the town.

According to Daily Thanthi report, on Thursday morning, men and women were holding umbrellas to board the bus at Anna Bus Station in Nagercoil and to their surprise they had to hold umbrellas inside the bus as well.

According to sources, other government buses also have this issue due to ageing of buses.

Passengers demand that the broken and broken buses should be repaired immediately.