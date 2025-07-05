Bus conductor goes to Villupuram govt hospital with pain on right leg; doctors perform surgery on left leg

CHENNAI: A bus conductor suffering from severe swelling and pain on his right leg went to the Villupuram Government Hospital, where the doctors performed surgery on the left leg, triggering protests by his angry relatives.

According to a Maalaimalar report, Marimuthu (46), a resident of Vinayagapuram village in Villupuram district, works as the conductor of a private bus.

For several months, Marimuthu has been suffering from severe swelling in his right leg. Following an MRI scan last week at the Villupuram Government Hospital, doctors diagnosed a torn ligament in two places on his right leg and recommended surgery.

On Friday morning, Marimuthu was taken to the operating theater and administered anesthesia for the procedure. After his surgery, he was shifted to the ward by noon. However, upon regaining consciousness, he was shocked to discover that the surgery had been performed on his left leg instead of the affected right leg.

The medical team was equally shocked by the realisation and said that Marimuthu would recover in 10 days and that the corrective surgery for his right leg would be performed next week.

Infuriated by this, Marimuthu’s family staged a protest, insisting that appropriate action be taken on those responsible for the medical negligence.