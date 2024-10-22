Bus carrying over 40 college students stuck in flooded railway tunnel in Namakkal 

CHENNAI: A college bus carrying over 40 students has gotten stuck in a flooded railway tunnel near Pallipalayam in Namakkal district.

Rescue operations are currently in progress to rescue the stranded students, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

In light of the heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in the region, the Namakkal district collector has announced a holiday for schools in Pallipalayam and Komarapalayam areas today (October 22).

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, has issued warnings for potential heavy rainfall across several districts in Tamil Nadu today, owing to the upper air cyclonic circulation over Tamil Nadu and its neighbourhood today.