Rain holiday declared for schools in Erode and parts of Namakkal on 22.10.2024

CHENNAI: In light of heavy rainfall in Erode, the district collector has ordered closure of all schools in the region today (October 22), according to a Daily Thanthi report.

In Namakkal, which is also witnessing heavy spells of rains, the district collector issued a notification declaring rain holiday to schools in the Pallipalayam and Komarapalayam areas, the report added.

The rainfall activity is owing to the influence of the prevailing upper air cyclonic circulation over Tamil Nadu and its neighbourhood.

The Regional Meteorological Centre, (RMC), Chennai has warned of possible heavy rain in several districts including Tirupur, Erode, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Karur, and Tiruchy, throughout the day.

Additionally, under the influence of the upper air cyclonic circulation, a low-pressure area developed over east-central Bay of Bengal on Monday morning, which is expected to move northwest and strengthen into a depression today, and likely to intensify into a cyclone named on October 23 (tomorrow), which is projected to cross the Odisha-West Bengal coasts by 24th October morning, the RMC predicted. Once the cyclone intensifies, it will be identified as Dana.