Burglars strike DMK ex-MP’s Thanjavur house

TIRUCHY: Miscreants broke into the house of DMK's former MP and Special Tamil Nadu Representative in Delhi, AKS Vijayan, and decamped with 87.50 sovereigns in the early hours of Monday.

The burglary came to light when Vijayan, along with his wife and daughter, returned home and found the front gate damaged and the almirah open with the valuables missing.

Vijayan was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Nagapattinam constituency in 1999, 2004 and 2009. He is currently the state secretary of the DMK's Farmers Wing and the Special Representative of Tamil Nadu in Delhi.

He had built a house near the Thanjavur New Bus Stand, where his wife, Jothimani, and daughter reside.

According to police, on November 28, Jothimani and her daughter had locked the house and left for Sithamalli, the native of the DMK Parliamentarian. When the family returned on Monday, they were shocked to discover the break-in. They immediately alerted the Thanjavur Tamil University Police, who rushed to the spot with fingerprint experts and began inquiries.

Following the alert, district Superintendent of Police (SP) R Rajaram visited the residence and conducted an inspection. Police have registered a case, retrieved CCTV footage from the area, and launched further investigations to identify the culprits.

The incident has raised a political storm as the crime has occurred in the house of a prominent DMK leader, in the backdrop of a spree of such thefts in various parts of the State.