Burglars drill hole into TASMAC shop wall near Madurantakam, make away with Rs 50K worth liquor bottles

CHENNAI: A group of burglars broke into a government-run Tasmac liquor shop in Keelavalam village near Madurantakam in Chengalpattu district by drilling a hole in the wall and stole liquor bottles on Wednesday. However, they fled the scene upon hearingthe sound of a whistle from a cop on patrol duty at night.

Around 1.30 am on Wednesday, a police patrol team from the Madurantakam station noticed three individuals fleeing from the back of the TASMAC shop and disappearing into the darkness upon hearing the sound of the whistle.

Upon inspection, officers found a large hole in the rear wall, indicating forced entry. They immediately alerted the local police station and the TASMAC shop manager.

When the shop staff arrived and opened the store, they discovered that high-value liquor bottles had been stolen. However, the staff noted that the burglars had not taken as many bottles as they had feared. The estimated value of the stolen liquor is around Rs. 50,000.

Police suspect that the burglars were in the process of looting more bottles when the sound of the police whistle alerted them, prompting their hasty escape. If the police had not come on patrol, liquor bottles worth lakhs would have been stolen, said TASMAC employees.

A similar burglary took place at the same shop two years ago, with liquor bottles worth lakhs stolen after burglars drilled a hole in the wall.

The police have registered a case and are conducting further investigations.