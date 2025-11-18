Buoyant after Bihar, NDA spreads net wider for new partners in TN

CHENNAI: Fresh from its emphatic victory in Bihar, the BJP-led NDA has turned its full attention to Tamil Nadu, accelerating alliance-building ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

Over the past 24 hours, a series of high-profile meetings involving regional leaders have signalled the beginning of a concerted push to broaden and consolidate the AIADMK-led front.

On Monday, Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) president GK Vasan met AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) at his residence in Salem.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Vasan described EPS as "the alliance leader in Tamil Nadu" and called the interaction both "courtesy" and "political."

"People have placed their hopes in the AIADMK–BJP combination. Our alliance has gained greater momentum after the Bihar results. You will soon see more parties joining our fold. Please wait," he remarked, adding that anti-incumbency against the DMK has deepened across the State.

Within hours, senior AIADMK leader and former minister RB Udhayakumar met DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth in Madurai during the latter's party event in the temple town. The development immediately fuelled speculation of the DMDK's return to the NDA.

Although both leaders insisted the meeting was purely a condolence visit, senior BJP functionaries painted a different picture.

A BJP leader familiar with the ongoing negotiations said the two meetings were "carefully choreographed political moves."

"Vasan met EPS as an emissary of the BJP high command, conveying discussions on bringing back the DMDK and PMK into the NDA. Following that, Udhayakumar met Premalatha to take forward the alliance talks. These steps are part of a coordinated strategy," the leader told DT Next.

According to a top BJP leader, multiple rounds of discussions are underway, with the NDA aiming for what it describes as a "massive expansion" by December-end.

"It is true that the DMDK is in talks with several parties, including the DMK. But we are doing everything possible to bring it back to NDA. Several assurances are on the table. By December or January, the picture will be clear," the leader said, adding that the BJP is also "hopeful" of onboarding Vijay's TVK.

The push for a coalition government post-2026, favoured by the BJP high command, DMDK and PMK, remains a key friction point, with the AIADMK asserting that it will form a government on its own.

In the midst of these manoeuvres, senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan issued a pointed remark aimed at actor-politician Vijay, asking him to "learn from Prashant Kishor's Bihar setback" and make a "wise decision."