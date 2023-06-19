Bumper Kuravai cultivation on cards

TIRUCHY: With the completion of proper desilt works and release of water from Mettur on the customary date of June 12, the kuruvai cultivation would certainly surpass the previous year of harvest with more than 5 lakh acres of cultivation.

Water from Mettur was released on its customary date of June 12 in 2020 and 2021 and in 2022, the water was released in advance on May 24, and this year too, the water was released on time on June 12.

For the fourth consecutive year, the Cauvery Delta region is getting water from Mettur on time and the cultivation of kuruvai is certain to be targeted.

This year the government has fixed a target of 3.42 lakh acre of kuruvai which is expected to increase to more than 5 lakh acre.

Last year, the harvest was undertaken in an area of 5.36 lakh acre of kuruvai which was surplus to the government. According to agriculture experts, in order to achieve the target, at least 15,000 cusecs of water is essential each day only when the water would reach the tail end area.

“For a successful kuruvai cultivation, 90 to 100 TMC water is essential. While for Samba, at least 300 TMC water is required. This apart, the due share of 167 TMC water from Karnataka and the on-time monsoon rains, the successful kuruvai and samba are possible,” said senior agriculture technocrat P Kalaivanan.

Welcoming the release of water on its customary date on June 12, PR Pandian, President of the Coordination Committee of All Farmers Association said, water from Mettur has been released on time for the 19th time this year and the State government should get the due share of water from Karnataka, only then, we can achieve a successful kuruvai cultivation.