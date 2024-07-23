Building permission for smaller houses goes online in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Getting building planning permissions for smaller residential buildings has become easier as Chief Minister MK Stalin launched a new online module on Monday enabling applicants to get instant online permission based on self-certification.



As per the new system, building permissions can be availed for buildings coming up on a plot size up to 2,500 sqft and built-area up to 3,500 sqft for the construction of residential structures having ground or ground plus one floor but within a height of 7 metres. The government has given an exemption from availing completion certificates for such small buildings. Applications should be sent using onlineppa.tn.gov.in.

During an event at the Secretariat, Stalin handed over building permissions to 10 applicants under the new initiative. This was announced during the recently conducted Assembly session. "The self-certification system will save applicants time and trouble taken to visit offices for building permissions. This initiative simplifies the existing norms apart from ensuring transparency," a government release said.

Moreover, road width norms for the applicants applying under the new initiative have been reduced to 1.5 metres and exemption from scrutiny fees (Rs 2 per sqm), and infrastructure and amenities charges (Rs 375 per sqm) will be given.

"Applicants can download the QR-enabled planning permissions after paying certain charges. Also, exemption from setback area inspection has been given to cut the delay in commencing the construction," it said.

The building permissions are valid only for 5 years and the permissions will be cancelled if the land belongs to the government, open space reserve, water bodies and others. The applicants should adhere to the norms of Tamil Nadu Combined Development and Building Rules, 2019.

Apart from the online module, the CM also remotely inaugurated 4,184 apartments constructed by the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) at Rs 541.32 crore and 1,459 apartments constructed by the Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB) at Rs 382.84 crore.

The newly opened residences are in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Theni, Pudukottai, and The Nilgiris districts.