Build dam at Rasimanal, farmers urge Tamil Nadu government

The water saved from mixing into the sea can be utilised for irrigation in the Delta region, said the farmers.

Since the water release from Mettur for kuruvai cultivation in the Delta region failed on its customary date of June 12, the voices for the construction of a dam at Rasimanal near Hogenakkal in Dharmapuri district, which would store the surplus water released from Karnataka to avoid flooding.

“The water sharing has become a task when the monsoon fails, but Karnataka is in the practice of releasing surplus water to Tamil Nadu to prevent flooding in the state. They treat Tamil Nadu as a drain system, and the water flows into the sea. Then, Chief Minister K Kamaraj decided to construct a dam at Rasimanal, which could store up to 100 TMC of the surplus water that can be utilised for irrigation and power generation and laid the foundation during his tenure.