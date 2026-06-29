Build dam at Rasimanal, farmers urge Tamil Nadu government

TIRUCHY: As construction of a dam at Rasimanal is the only solution to save at least 64 TMC surplus water from the Cauvery unnecessarily flowing into the sea, the state government should initiate steps to obtain permission from the Union government to realise the dream project of late Chief Minister Kamaraj.
The water saved from mixing into the sea can be utilised for irrigation in the Delta region, said the farmers.
Since the water release from Mettur for kuruvai cultivation in the Delta region failed on its customary date of June 12, the voices for the construction of a dam at Rasimanal near Hogenakkal in Dharmapuri district, which would store the surplus water released from Karnataka to avoid flooding.
“The water sharing has become a task when the monsoon fails, but Karnataka is in the practice of releasing surplus water to Tamil Nadu to prevent flooding in the state. They treat Tamil Nadu as a drain system, and the water flows into the sea. Then, Chief Minister K Kamaraj decided to construct a dam at Rasimanal, which could store up to 100 TMC of the surplus water that can be utilised for irrigation and power generation and laid the foundation during his tenure.
The then Chief Minister MG Ramachandran too continued steps to construct the dam, but it was put on hold due to various reasons, and it is time to renew the same project and initiate steps to construct the dam at Rasimanal,” PR Pandian, President, Coordination Committee of all farmers associations, said.
Pandian observed that Karnataka has already constructed four reservoirs across the Cauvery, and still, they plan to build the Mekedatu dam.
“So, Tamil Nadu, as an alternative arrangement, should construct the dam at Rasimanal, which is just 20 km away from the Cauvery Catchment area Biligundlu in Karnataka,” Pandian said.
Pandian further said that Rasimanal connects both Tamil Nadu (in left bank) and Karnataka in right bank). As the spot is a terrain region, the construction of a dam by Tamil Nadu could store at least 100 TMC, and the government should come forward with the project, he stressed.