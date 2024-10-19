BSP slaps legal notice on Vijay for using elephant image in TVK flag

CHENNAI: The State unit of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) sent a legal notice to actor turned politician Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar, not to use Elephant as his party symbol, as it is the reserved symbol to their party by the election commission of India (ECI).

The legal notice damanded Vijay to remove the Elephant from his party Tamilga Vettri Kazhagam's (TVK) flag as it was already reserved to their national party by the ECI.

Also Read: BSP to demand removal of elephant motif from Vijay-led TVK's flag

According to Election Commission of India Emblems and Names (prevention of improper use) Act, 1950, it is violative to use recognised and registeres national party's election symbol as the symbol of any other party, said the notice.

It was also urged Vijay to remove the Elephant symbol from his party flag within five days.

If Vijay or his party men continues to use the Elephant as their symbol, then appropriate legal actions will be taken for violating the Emblems and Names (prevention of improper use) Act, 1950 and Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) order, 1968, added the notice.

It may be noted that ECI already responded to the complaint of BSP that the commission is not the authority to recognise any party's flag.

Since, TVK is a registered party a free symbol will be alloted, said the ECI.