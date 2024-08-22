BSP to demand removal of elephant motif from Vijay-led TVK's flag

CHENNAI: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is reportedly planning to request that the motif of the two fighting tuskers be removed from the flag of Vijay’s Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), which was formally unveiled at an event today.

BSP officials have opined that the use of the elephant motif, a prominent feature of the national party's flag, was ‘illegal’, as per election rules. The BSP’s flag depicts a white outline of an elephant against a royal blue backdrop.

Hence, the party has planned to demand the immediate removal of the elephant motif from TVK’s flag, according to a Maalai Malar report.

If the demand was not met, a complaint would be filed with the Election Commission of India (ECI) and a case registered, BSP officials said.

Actor-turned-politician Vijay introduced his party’s flag and the flag’s anthem at the TVK headquarters in Panaiyur, on Thursday.

The TVK's two-coloured flag is maroon on top and bottom, yellow in the middle, and has a motif of two fighting tuskers on either side of the Vaagai 'Malar' (flower). The flower is also known as the Albizia lebbeck while the word 'vaagai' means 'victory' in Tamil.

It may be noted that Vijay’s party is yet to get the ECI’s nod for its registration as a political party and its ‘TVK’ abbreviation.