BSNL unions hold protest against CGM of TN circle

CHENNAI: The members and of all BSNL employees’ unions and associations in India together for the first time organised a protest against the Chief General Manager (CGM) of a circle, S Parthiban from CGM Tamil Nadu (TN) and Chennai telephones (CHTD) claiming inappropriate actions taken against the employees on Monday in all offices across the country. Protests in Chennai was held in front of BSNL office on Broadway.

The members demanded immediate transfer and repatriation of the CGM to the Department of Telecommunications. The employees claim that they are being victimised for raising their voice for employees’ rights. They also demand the withdrawal of all vindictive actions against CHTD leaders and employees.

“Two increments of 13 executives were cut by the CGM as they tried to enter his cabin after several efforts to meet him. He avoided the union representatives and was hesitant to meet them for several months. The employees would lose the benefits for two years, and the punishment was an injustice done to them, and we want it to be withdrawn,” said CK Mathivanan, national president of National Federation of Telecom Employees.

“There are also instances where the members do visit the CGM related to operational issues and developments of BSNL. And when the BSNL union members of the whole country come together against a person, it is understandable,” said V Sathiabalan, former telecom advisory committee member.

Following plans of protest, the union members received a letter from the Assistant General Manager, Chennai Telephones, warning of action, but despite this the union members protested and incidentally the stir happened across the country.