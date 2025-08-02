BSNL launches Rs 1 'Freedom Plan' to offer free 4G services for August

Begin typing your search...

    BSNL said customers can activate the Freedom Plan by visiting the nearest BSNL Customer Service Centre or designated mela locations.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|2 Aug 2025 3:27 PM IST
    Representative image

    CHENNAI: As part of Independence Day celebrations, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched a special 'Freedom Plan' on August 1, offering its 4G mobile services at a nominal cost of Rs 1 for the entire month of August.

    The limited-period offer is aimed at giving users a chance to experience BSNL’s 4G network at virtually no cost. Under the plan, subscribers will get unlimited voice calls (Local and STD), 2 GB of high-speed data per day, 100 SMS per day, and a free BSNL SIM card.

    DTNEXT Bureau

