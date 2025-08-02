BSNL launches Rs 1 'Freedom Plan' to offer free 4G services for August

CHENNAI: As part of Independence Day celebrations, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched a special 'Freedom Plan' on August 1, offering its 4G mobile services at a nominal cost of Rs 1 for the entire month of August.

The limited-period offer is aimed at giving users a chance to experience BSNL’s 4G network at virtually no cost. Under the plan, subscribers will get unlimited voice calls (Local and STD), 2 GB of high-speed data per day, 100 SMS per day, and a free BSNL SIM card.

BSNL said customers can activate the Freedom Plan by visiting the nearest BSNL Customer Service Centre or designated mela locations.