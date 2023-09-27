Bring Sri Lanka before ICJ: Anbumani urges UN council

CHENNAI: While addressing the 54th session of the Human Rights Council being held in Geneva in Switzerland, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss has urged the United Nations General Assembly to bring Sri Lankan government before ICC (International Criminal Court) and ICJ (International Court of Justice) for crimes against Tamil people, on Wednesday.



Speaking on behalf of Pasumai Thayagam Foundation, Anbumani said that the Tamil people of Sri Lanka have been victims of racism, discrimination, and other forms of intolerance for decades. Tens of thousands have died, and many continue to be oppressed.

"We urge member states to implement the High Commissioner's call for justice for the first mass atrocity crimes of the 21st century – committed by the Sri Lankan Government against the Tamils population – by pursuing all avenues to end impunity and cycles of violence using the evidence being compiled by the OHCHR's (Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights) Sri Lanka Accountability Project (SLAP), including through sanctions, " he said.

He also urged the Council to take action to prevent the demographic change ongoing in areas of historic Tamil habitation through Sinhalisation and the destruction of Hindu temples with government acquiescence. "Bring Sri Lanka before the ICC, the ICJ and other international mechanisms through the UN General Assembly, " he demanded.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, Anbumani urged the Tamil Nadu government to provide permanent jobs to part-time teachers working in government schools. "The teachers are on a hunger strike. They have been working as part-time teachers for 12 years. Government should fulfill their demands, " he urged.