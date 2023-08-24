Bring back Tamil workers from Kuwait: PMK urges Centre

CHENNAI: Pointing out that 20 workers from Tamil Nadu have been stranded and duped by a firm in Kuwait, PMK founder S Ramadoss has urged the Central government to take measures to rescue them through the Indian Embassy in one of the gulf countries.

In his statement, the senior leader said that workers from Jayamkondam in Ariyalur district are stranded in Kuwait despite having approached the Indian Embassy. "As many as 20 youngsters were sent to Kuwait by a manpower agency in Chennai a year ago. They paid Rs. 1.05 lakh to Rs. 1.50 lakh as charges. They have been guaranteed that they will be given a job for two years with a monthly pay of Rs. 20,000 each. After the end of one year, the firm in Kuwait is demanding Rs. 1.25 lakh each to employ them for the second year," he said.

He added that the firm terminated the workers and seized their passports. "The firm also locked an accommodation where the workers were staying. For the past one month, the workers are suffering without shelter and food. They are stranded without passports and money to buy tickets," he said.

Based on complaints from the workers, the Kuwait police directed the firm to provide shelter and food apart from returning passports and return tickets. Despite this, the firm is not fulfilling its commitments.

"On July 23, they filed a complaint with the Indian Embassy in vain. After spending Rs. 2 lakh to get to Kuwait, they earned only Rs. 2.40 lakh each. Central government should take measures to bring 20 workers to India," he urged.