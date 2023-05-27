Brick structure unearthed at Porpanakkottai excavation site

TIRUCHY: A brick structure believed to be the upper portion of the palace was found at the depth of 7 to 19 cm at Porpanakottai excavation site on Friday.

According to A Manikandan, Founder of the Archaeological Research Centre, Pudukkottai, the brick structure was unearthed at the excavation site that was inaugurated by minister Thangam Thennarasu.

The structure was found at 7 to 19 cm depth in the excavation site, Manikandan said. After unearthing the construction, the officials said that the upper portion of the palace was visible and further excavation would ascertain the full portion in which the tiled roofs were used for the construction of the palace.

This would bring out the fact that Tamil culture was the supreme among all other cultures, Manikandan said.