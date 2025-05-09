Brick by brick, model schools getting own buildings; CM Stalin unveils Tiruchy facility

TIRUCHY: Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated a Government Model School at Thuvakudi in Tiruchy constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 57.47 crore on Thursday.

In order to encourage the students from educationally backward districts to help them get into higher studies, the Chief Minister announced government model schools in the districts.

Accordingly, model schools were established in as many as 10 districts in 2021-22 through which 75 students could pursue higher education in the premier institutions while in 2022-23, model schools were established in 15 districts and as many as 274 students got admission in premier institutions. Sensing the good results, an announcement of model schools was made for all the districts.

Accordingly, the model schools were established in all the 38 districts and they were functioning in temporary buildings and so an adequate fund was sanctioned for construction of their own buildings in a phased manner. In phase 1, the districts like Tiruchy, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Cuddalore and Tiruvannamalai had their own building for model schools.

On Thursday, the Chief Minister who was in Tiruchy inaugurated the Tiruchy model school constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 56.47 crore at Thuvakudi. The school was constructed in an area of 54,676 sq ft with class rooms, staff room, library, multi utility rooms, toilets, playground, labs and auditorium.

These apart, hostels for boys and girls were also constructed. The Chief Minister unveiled the statue of Thiruvalluvar at the entrance and subsequently, inaugurated the school building. He also interacted with the students at the inaugural ceremony.