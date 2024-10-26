Break shoe flies off moving train, kills farmer in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: A farmer died after being struck by a brake shoe that flew off at high speed from a moving train near Ramanathapuram. The metal piece hit his face with massive force, killing him on the spot.

The incident happened near Ettivayal village in Ramanathapuram, said a Daily Thanthi report.

The farmer, identified as Shanmugavel, was walking near the railway track as a train from Rameshwaram to Madurai was passing by.

At that time, the break shoe got detached from the train wheel and hit Shanmugavel's face with tremendous force.

The report said he died on the spot after sustaining several head injury.

The local police have registered a case and are currently investigating the incident.