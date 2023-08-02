Brand EPS to fore in AIADMK Madurai meet

CHENNAI: The leadership of the principal opposition party, AIADMK, is going full throttle to make their Madurai ‘Ezhuchi Manadu’ a massive hit in the political landscape to promote brand EPS (Edappadi K Palaniswami) and revive the party.

“It aimed to prove the words of Amma (Jayalalithaa),” said AIADMK senior leader and party spokesperson D Jayakumar recalling the former chief minister’s thunderous statement that the party would continue to serve the people of Tamil Nadu for a century even after her times.

The August 20 conclave is going to be the first massive political event after the Kongu strongman weathered the political storm and legal tangle to establish his leadership over the party, which ruled the state for more than three decades since it was launched by MG Ramachandran in 1972. “Being a vibrant party with nearly 2 crore cadre, the August 20 conference will turn the attention of the political parties across the nation towards the AIADMK. It will also boost the morale of the cadre and will be a head start for the Lok Sabha polls in 2024,” Jayakumar added.

Being a street-smart politician, Palaniswami made his intentions clear. He gave a clarion call to the party cadre to attend the conference with their family members. Meanwhile, a message has been conveyed to the district secretaries and senior leaders to make all arrangements, including transportation, to facilitate the cadre to attend the conference in large numbers.

“It is not only a message to the residues of AIADMK, who tried to derail the party, but also a message to the BJP leadership and our arch rival (DMK),” said a senior leader from the Western region, preferring anonymity.

Meanwhile, the critics within EPS’s close circle said Palaniswami succeeded in retaining party and its symbol “Two-Leaves” that is a more valuable asset in electoral politics. However, he has been losing his grip in the Thevar belt and the vote share among the minorities.

Expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam and AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran, who came together with a working arrangement to retrieve the AIADMK from EPS, staged a protest in Theni on Tuesday demanding the DMK government to expedite the probe into the sensational heist-cum-murder case in Kodanad estate.

Political critic and senior journalist Tharasu Shyam said the AIADMK’s attempt to push brand EPS would not work in the southern districts. “INDIA alliance is much stronger with Rahul’s positive image. But, the AIADMK’s vote share is replenished in south because of O Panneerselvam and AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran,” he said.