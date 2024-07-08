Brain-eating amoeba infection: Edappadi urges TN govt to take precautionary measures

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday urged the Tamil Nadu government to take precautionary measures to prevent spread of brain eating amoeba infection, which claimed three lives in Kerala state.

Palaniswami, in a social media post, said “The microorganisms thrive and spread through contaminated water. It puts children at higher risk. Hence, I urge the CM to take precautionary measures to save the people’s lives,” said Palaniswami.

He also expressed his condolences to the families of the three, who died due to the rare infection.