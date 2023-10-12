Begin typing your search...

Brahmotsavam festival: Transport dept announces special buses to Tirupati

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|12 Oct 2023 10:28 AM GMT
Brahmotsavam festival: Transport dept announces special buses to Tirupati
CHENNAI: The state transport department has announced special buses to Tirupati on the occasion of Brahmotsavam festival from October 13 to October 26.

According to press release, to facilitate devotees heading to Tirupati to participate in Brahmotsavam, the State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) will operate special buses from Chennai, Trichy, Thanjavur, Salem, Coimbatore, Madurai, Karaikudi, Kumbakonam and Pondicherry.

Passengers can pre-book their tickets online by visiting www.tnstc.in and TNSTC official App, the release added.

Tamil Naduspecial busesTirupatiTNSTC official Appstate transport departmentBrahmotsavam festival
DTNEXT Bureau

