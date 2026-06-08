Tamil Nadu: Overdose of sedative kills 17-yr-old girl

Sadam Hussain (19), a resident from Ukkadai in Ariyamangalam was in the practice of using drugs and had an affair with a 17-year-old girl. It is said that the couple used to stay in the hotels in the guise of husband and wife.

On Monday, Hussain rushed out of hotel room and informed the staff that his ‘wife’ fell from the cot and was in an unconscious state. Soon, the they took the girl to the Tiruchy GH. However, the doctors who checked on the girl declared her dead.

On information, Cantonment police rushed to the hospital and retrieved the body. When the police inspected the room in the hotel, they found eight sedative pills,vials of water to dissolve them and syringes.

The police registered a case and interrogated Sadam Hussain. They suspected that the girl should have died of cardiac arrest due to overdose of sedatives. Investigations are on.