Boy killed during lunch as wall of Tiruttani government school collapses

CHENNAI: A class 7 student was killed in a wall collapse inside the campus of a government high school in Kondapuram village in Tiruvallur district’s Tiruttani on Tuesday. Chief Minister MK Stalin condoled the death and announced a solatium of Rs 3 lakhs from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund.

The deceased boy was identified as S Mohith of Kondapuram village. According to the police, Mohith had climbed onto the sidewall adjacent to a ramp inside the school premises and was having lunch when the incident happened.

As the wall collapsed, Mohith got caught under the debris, and he died on the spot, the police said. Other students immediately alerted the teachers, after which the parents were informed too. A team of police officials led by Tiruttani DSP (in charge), Kandan, and revenue officials reached the school.

Villagers and the boy’s family protested, demanding action against the school authorities and refused to move the boy’s body out of the school. The protesters were pacified by the police and revenue officials, after which Mohith’s body was shifted to the Tiruttani Government General Hospital for post-mortem.

A senior Tiruvallur education official told DT Next that a report had already been submitted to the Directorate of School Education after a thorough in-person inspection at the school on Tuesday. “We will further inquire with the school head and teachers if there is any negligence from their end, before initiating action,” the official said.

Additionally, Rs 8 lakh has been allocated to the Public Works Department (PWD) in Tiruvallur for renovating school buildings and restoring dilapidated structures. Another official added, "We had already informed all school management to check the condition of school buildings, roof and walls ahead of the commencement of the Northeast Monsoon. We will hold a thorough inspection in the coming days to prevent such untoward incidents in the future."