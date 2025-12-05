Both PMK camps claim win in Delhi HC, rift widens

CHENNAI: Even as the Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the Ramadoss faction of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) to approach the civil court to resolve the party’s internal leadership tussle, both factions — led respectively by founder S Ramadoss and his son Anbumani Ramadoss — claimed the order as a victory.

Speaking during a protest in New Delhi against the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) decision to recognise Anbumani as PMK president and reported allotment of the mango symbol to his camp, former party president GK Mani, aligned with the Ramadoss faction, said they would move the civil court as directed.

“Anbumani was appointed president in 2022, but they submitted false details to the ECI claiming he was elected in 2023. The Delhi High Court has ruled that the ECI’s letter recognising Anbumani as president is void,” Mani said.

He added that the ECI had also submitted that it would withdraw the recognition, asserting, “Anbumani is not the president and cannot claim the mango symbol." He further accused the ECI of “assassinating democracy” by recognising Anbumani.

Meanwhile, PMK spokesperson and advocate K Balu, representing the Anbumani faction, told reporters in Delhi that the Ramadoss camp's attempt to overturn the ECI’s recognition had failed.

“The petition sought to cancel the ECI’s letters recognising Anbumani as president. But the High Court simply directed them to approach the civil court and refused to interfere in the symbol issue.

Their attempt to freeze the party and the symbol has been foiled,” he said. He claimed that the court had cleared a status quo, which means Anbumani Ramadoss continues to be president.

Balu asserted that Anbumani would continue as PMK president at least until the 2026 Assembly election.