Having fled Sri Lanka in 2009 during the civil war between the Army and LTTE forces, the families have remained in Indonesia, awaiting resettlement in a third country. With no durable solution in sight, they are now appealing to India and Tamil Nadu for help finding a safe home where their children can study and build a future.

The refugees say the prolonged uncertainty has taken a heavy toll on the younger generation, caught between their Tamil roots and a society in which they have few opportunities to integrate. They also cannot return to Sri Lanka, citing safety concerns.

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) fact sheet on Indonesia highlights several barriers to schooling for refugee children, including documentation requirements, language, financial constraints and limited classroom capacity.

Refugees in Indonesia are largely considered to be in transit, with no right to work, study locally or settle permanently. They depend on UNHCR-led resettlement to countries such as Australia, Canada, and the US, where receiving countries make the final decision on admissions.

“We have spent almost 17 years here. We do not feel safe returning to Sri Lanka. We are not asking for money; we want our children to study and live with dignity,” said Kandasamy Baheedharan (44), who arrived in Indonesia in 2009, speaking to DT Next over the phone.

The families are spread across Medan, Makassar and Jakarta, living in facilities including Pelangi, Medan Maimun and Pasar Lima, with assistance from the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), he said.

About 20 Sri Lankan refugee families were relocated to third countries between 2009 and 2014, but the others have continued to wait, Baheedharan said. The group has been staging protests for about a month, seeking clarity on the status of its resettlement cases.

The families allege that UNHCR-Indonesia has failed to facilitate their resettlement, with officials citing missing case records. They claim that refugees of other nationalities have been resettled in Australia and Canada while the Sri Lankan Tamils remain stranded.