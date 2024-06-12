Border security force guard killed during a drunken brawl in Walajabad

CHENNAI: A Border Security Force guard was killed during a drunken brawl in Walajabad on Monday.

The deceased was Kanagasabapathy (24) of Muthaiyalpetin Walajabad who was in the Border Security Force posted in Himachal Pradesh.

A few days ago Kanagasabapathy who was on vacation visited his home town. On Monday Kanagasapathy along with his friend Anand Raj visited Tambaram to participate in the wedding of one of his relatives.

Police said after the reception both of them were returning home on their bike and when nearing Walajabad the duo stopped in Uthukadu village and consumed liquor in a TASMAC shop.

At that time a quarrel broke out with another group who were consuming liquor and during a heated argument, the gang attacked both of them with knives and escaped from the spot.

The onlookers rushed both of them to the Kancheepuram GH but there Kanagasabapathy was declared dead and Anand Raj was admitted to the ICU.

On information, the Walajabad police have registered a case and further investigation is on to nab the murderers.