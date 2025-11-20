Booth agents must stay vigilant, says AIADMK leader Chellappa

CHENNAI: A preparatory consultative meeting for Booth Level Agents-2 (BLA-2) of the Tirupparankundram and Madurai district constituencies was held to discuss ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) camp activities and the establishment of a party War Room. The meeting was held under the leadership of Madurai District Secretary and Tirupparankundram MLA VV Rajan Chellappa.

Addressing the gathering, AIADMK leader Rajan Chellappa said that the Election Commission is presently conducting the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls across Tamil Nadu. As part of this exercise, special camps will be organised over the next two days, and booth agents must actively participate in them.

He criticised the improper appointment of Booth Level Officers (BLOs), pointing out that individuals from the noon-meal scheme and self-help groups have been assigned the roles without adequate training. "The DMK is taking advantage of this lack of training," he alleged.

Chellappa urged agents to guide the public on how to correctly fill out the application forms distributed at these camps.

He asked party workers to stay alert and exercise their authority by promptly reporting any official misconduct to higher authorities.