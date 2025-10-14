Bomb threat at Tiruchy Collectorate, Srirangam Temple turns hoax

TIRUCHY: Miscreants sent a bomb threat via e-mail to the Tiruchy District Collectorate and Srirangam temple on Monday and the thorough inspection found that the threat was a hoax.

Sources said, after receiving the email threat, the officials from the Collectorate and the Srirangam temple passed on the information to the City Commissioner of Police N Kamini and the commissioner ordered a search operation.

Special teams including Bomb Detection and Diffusal Squad, rushed to the Collectorate and Srirangam Sri Ranganatha Swamy temple and conducted an elaborated search in both the premises.

Since the Collectorate was busy with the weekly grievances meet, there was a panic among the public who came to attend the grievances redressal meet but the team had pacified the people and continued their search operation and later, they declared that it was a hoax mail.

Similarly, the squad conducted thorough inspection across the premises and inside the temple and later it was found to be a hoax one. A case was filed and a search is on for identifying the person with the support of the mail ID.