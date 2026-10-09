Body-shaming row: TVK files 5 plaints against MK Stalin in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: The TVK women’s wing on Thursday (October 8) lodged complaints against DMK president MK Stalin at five police stations in Tiruchy, accusing him of making a ‘body-shaming’ remark against TVK Dharapuram bypoll candidate P Sathyabama during the election campaign.
The complaints were filed at Srirangam, Thillai Nagar and GH police stations, among others. The police received the complaints and issued acknowledgements to the petitioners.
Earlier, the TVK advocates’ wing had submitted complaints against Stalin to the Director General of Police, the Greater Chennai Police Commissioner and the Election Commission of India.
The alleged remark during his campaign in the Dharapuram constituency triggered a debate in political circles and on social media. TVK and its alliance partners condemned the comment, which subsequently became one of the issues the party raised during the election campaign.