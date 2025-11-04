Body resurfaces in lake in Vellore village, residents seek proper burial ground

RANIPET: A body buried along the riverbanks in Rendadi village in this district resurfaced in a nearby lake on November 1, following its burial just two days earlier.

The incident prompted villagers to stage a protest with the body, demanding a proper burial ground. According to the villagers, as the village lacked a proper burial ground, they were forced to bury the bodies along the bank of the river in their village.

Sholinghur Tahsildar R Selvi said the village has been allotted a temporary place at a higher altitude to avoid flooding, where the villagers can bury bodies until a permanent place is allotted.

“This is a very small village, with not even 400 families. A majority of the people here belong to the Arunthathiyar community. The problem arose because of the heavy rains in the region this time,” said Selvi. She said she has directed the officials concerned to find suitable land for a permanent burial site. “If we cannot find enough ‘poromboke' land, we will get some privately owned land. It will be sorted out in a couple of weeks,” added Selvi.