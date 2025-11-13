Body of CRPF man found in Krishna canal, reason yet to be ascertained

CHENNAI: The body of a Central Reserve Police Force constable was recovered from the Krishna Canal near Avadi on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Sabarinathan (36) of Krishnagiri. He was posted at the CRPF training academy in Avadi. The police said his wife had come to meet him on Tuesday, but could not reach him.

She filed a missing persons complaint at the Avadi Tank Factory police station, and a search was launched. Following a tip-off about a body by the Krishna canal, a team secured his body and sent it to the GH for post-mortem.

The woman identified the body as Sabarinathan. The police are awaiting autopsy results to ascertain the cause of death and are also conducting enquiries with his family members and colleagues.