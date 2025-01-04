Boat service halted for 5th consecutive day at Kanniyakumari owing to rough weather

CHENNAI: Tourists were banned from taking a dip in the Kanniyakumari beach as the sea remained rough for the fifth consecutive day, as reported by Maalaimalar.

Hundreds of tourists were also left disappointed when the boat rides around the tourist attractions were cancelled indefinitely owing to stormy weather conditions.

Since the 2004 tsunami, the sea has been rough on new moon days and a few days after. On Monday being a new moon day, the sea remained stormy and has continued to do so over the past week with waves rising as high as 10 feet before crashing.

The police are also actively monitoring the Triveni Sangamam and Sanguthurai beach area, where the three oceans converge, which is a popular attraction among tourists. The police have also warned that strict action will be taken against those violating the bathing ban.

The Bay of Bengal area, where the Vivekananda Memorial Hall is located, has remained more turbulent following which authorities halted the boat service for the past few days. The Poompuhar Shipping Corporation has announced that boat service to the Vivekananda Memorial Hall would commence after the weather condition becomes normal.

Similarly, boat service to the Thiruvalluvar Statue has also been cancelled. Following this, several tourists who had come to Kanniyakumari with their children, especially to visit the recently inaugurated glass bridge, were disappointed.

The rough weather has also caused significant inconvenience for fishermen in the region who have been advised not to go fishing.