Board exam schedule for 2026 to be announced in October

CHENNAI: School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Tuesday said that the dates for board exams for classes 10, 11 and 12 for the academic year 2025-26 will be announced in October.

Taking to social media site X, the minister said, “This year, the board exam dates for higher secondary classes will be announced in October. But, exam dates for quarterly and half-yearly exams have been made.”

As per the 89-page academic calendar, quarterly exams will start from September 18. And, the holidays after the exam are scheduled between September 29 and October 3.

The second term begins from October 6, followed by a second mid-term exam from November 11 and half-yearly exam from December 15-23. The department has scheduled the holidays from December 24-January 2.