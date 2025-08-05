Begin typing your search...

    Board exam mark sheets for classes 11, 12 to be distributed from Aug 7

    As per the DGE notification, the mark sheets will be given to students enrolled in State-run schools and private candidates.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|5 Aug 2025 8:05 PM IST
    Board exam mark sheets for classes 11, 12 to be distributed from Aug 7
    X

    Directorate of Government Examination

    CHENNAI: The Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) will begin distributing mark sheets from August 7 for classes 11 and 12 students who cleared 2024-25 board exams.

    As per the DGE notification, the mark sheets will be given to students enrolled in State-run schools and private candidates. The respective directors will wrap up the work regarding certificates on August 6 and on the same day, it would be awarded to the school heads.

    Subsequently, the school principals can distribute the mark sheets from August 7. In the academic year 2024-25, Class 10 recorded a pass percentage of 93.80%, Class 11 92.09% and Class 12 95.03%.

    Directorate of Government ExaminationMark SheetsClass 11 studentsClass 12 board exams
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X