Board exam mark sheets for classes 11, 12 to be distributed from Aug 7

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) will begin distributing mark sheets from August 7 for classes 11 and 12 students who cleared 2024-25 board exams.

As per the DGE notification, the mark sheets will be given to students enrolled in State-run schools and private candidates. The respective directors will wrap up the work regarding certificates on August 6 and on the same day, it would be awarded to the school heads.

Subsequently, the school principals can distribute the mark sheets from August 7. In the academic year 2024-25, Class 10 recorded a pass percentage of 93.80%, Class 11 92.09% and Class 12 95.03%.