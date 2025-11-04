Blow to OPS camp: Manoj Pandian joins DMK in Stalin’s presence

CHENNAI: Expelled AIADMK MLA from Alangulam, P H Manoj Pandian, on Tuesday joined the DMK in the presence of Chief Minister and party president M K Stalin at Anna Arivalayam, the party’s headquarters in the city.

A staunch loyalist of former chief minister and expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam (OPS), Manoj Pandian’s switch to the ruling DMK comes as a major setback to the already weakened OPS faction, which has been grappling with internal disarray and a shrinking base.

According to party insiders, Manoj Pandian’s decision was driven by his growing disenchantment with OPS’s leadership and the bleak political future of his faction. “With an assurance of a ticket from the Alangulam constituency in the upcoming Assembly elections, Manoj Pandian decided to align with the ruling DMK,” sources told DT Next.

Minutes after joining the DMK, Manoj Pandian announced that he would tender his resignation from the MLA post later this evening.

“I have joined hands with Chief Minister M K Stalin to uphold Dravidian principles and contribute to building a stronger Tamil Nadu,” he told reporters at Anna Arivalayam.

Since his expulsion from the AIADMK in 2022, Manoj Pandian had remained a steadfast ally of OPS, actively participating in his prolonged legal and political battles against AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS).

With Manoj Pandian’s departure, the OPS faction has been further weakened, leaving only R Vaithilingam and P Ayyappan as sitting MLAs still in his camp. However, sources privy to the developments revealed that Vaithilingam is also in advanced talks with the ruling DMK and may cross over in the coming days.

It may be recalled that K A Sengottaiyan, another recently expelled AIADMK MLA, had earlier extended his support to OPS.