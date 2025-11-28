BLOs follow DMK agents' diktat, alleges opposition

TIRUCHY: AIADMK functionaries in Tiruchy on Friday submitted a petition to the district Collector alleging that Booth Level Officers (BLOs) were acting under the influence of DMK functionaries during the Special Summary Revision (SIR) process in the district.

A team led by AIADMK's urban district secretary J Srinivasan claimed that only the DMK’s Booth Level Agents (BLAs) were being allowed to accompany the BLOs during field visits, while BLAs of other parties were not being informed about the officials’ movements.

“Every party has deputed BLAs, but the BLOs ignore them and follow instructions from DMK members,” Srinivasan alleged after the meeting with district collector V Saravanan.

He further accused DMK BLAs of taking possession of SIR forms, allegedly with the intent to fudge voter rolls. The delegation demanded action against the officials involved. “If no action is taken, we will launch district-wide protests,” Srinivasan warned.