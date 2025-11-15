BLOs blocking TVK's bid to join rolls revision, alleges Vijay

CHENNAI: TVK president and actor Vijay released another video on Friday, alleging that the ruling DMK government was preventing the distribution of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) enumeration forms to his party cadre and supporters.

In a nine-minute video shared on the social media platform X, he said several TVK workers had complained that Booth-Level Officers (BLOs) were refusing to give them the mandatory forms required for inclusion in the draft electoral roll.

Vijay, who had announced a state-wide protest against SIR on Sunday in the district headquarters, said this was creating “serious doubts” about the SIR exercise and accused “those acting at the behest of the ruling party” of trying to impede eligible voters from completing the verification process.

He urged his supporters not to treat the issue lightly and to insist on receiving the acknowledgement slip from booth-level officers after submitting the filled-in form.

Earlier in the day, Vijay had dashed off a letter to the Election Commission listing the TVK’s strong objections to the conduct of the SIR and the party’s exclusion from meetings of political parties convened by the Chief Electoral Officer of Tamil Nadu.

Explaining the SIR process, he said 6.36 crore voters in Tamil Nadu were required to submit the enumeration form to confirm their inclusion in the updated roll. Until the new list was published, no one could be certain that their names were retained. He said the public remained confused about whether the SIR amounted to a verification, a re-registration, or a fresh registration.

He also highlighted practical difficulties, particularly for working-class households, daily wage earners and women who leave home early for work. Many, he said, were likely to miss the booth-level officer’s visit and might not receive the form in time. He questioned the need to re-register existing voters who had already voted in the 2021 and 2024 elections.

Vijay appealed to first-time voters to take special care while submitting Form 6. He urged them to verify spellings and initials in voter ID and Aadhaar to avoid online rejections and to save screenshots or SMS receipts after submission.

Issuing a direct appeal to Gen Z, he said young voters would form a decisive force in the coming elections. “You are a powerful generation. Your vote will shape Tamil Nadu’s future. Be alert and be confident. Ensure that your name is on the rolls,” he said.

Calling on his cadre to stay vigilant, he said the election would be a contest between “two clear sides” and that the vote remained the most powerful democratic tool. He urged the public to help neighbours and fellow residents complete the forms to ensure that no eligible voter was excluded