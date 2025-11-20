BLO remuneration increased across Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The Election Department has revised and enhanced the remuneration for Booth Level Officers across Tamil Nadu, increasing their annual payment from Rs 6,000 to Rs 12,000 after a ten-year gap. In addition to the revised amount, BLOs will continue to receive an incentive of Rs 2,000.

In an order issued on Wednesday, Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik said the revision had been made after obtaining concurrence from the Finance Department and would take effect immediately.

Booth supervisors, who oversee BLOs, will also benefit from the revision. Their annual remuneration has been increased from Rs 12,000 to Rs 18,000. They will receive the amount as a lump sum without any incentive component, as per the CEO’s order.

The enhanced remuneration will apply to all Special Summary Revisions undertaken every year, as well as the ongoing Special Intensive Revision. Tamil Nadu presently has 68,467 BLOs engaged in SIR activities, monitored by supervisors, each of whom is responsible for up to eight booths.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India has approved the appointment of additional assistant electoral registration officers for 25 Assembly constituencies, including Ponneri, Tiruvallur, Ambattur, Maduravoyal, Madhavaram and Tiruvottiyur, to support the ongoing revision work.