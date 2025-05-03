Begin typing your search...
Blistering summer booms salt production in Villupuram
100-kilogram sack of salt is being sold for Rs 450 to Rs 500, which earlier was sold for Rs 200.
CHENNAI: The production of salt has been seeing a boom due to the scorching summer heat and hot winds in Villupuram.
According to a Thanthi TV report, a 100-kilogram sack of salt is being sold for Rs 450 to Rs 500, which earlier was sold for Rs 200.
Reports added that manufacturers are happy with the increase in production and rising prices.
