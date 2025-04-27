Begin typing your search...
Blast in Krishnagiri neighbourhood damages homes; two held
Stones and debris scattered during the explosion caused cracks in the rooftops and walls of several houses, leaving residents in a state of shock and fear, said a Thanthi TV report.
CHENNAI: Panic gripped the MGR Housing area residents in Uthangarai after a powerful explosion rocked the locality.
Uthangarai police visited the site to inspect the extent of the damages.
During the investigation, two individuals who had allegedly detonated an explosive were apprehended from a house they were hiding in.
