    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|27 April 2025 3:14 PM IST
    Blast in Krishnagiri neighbourhood damages homes; two held
    CHENNAI: Panic gripped the MGR Housing area residents in Uthangarai after a powerful explosion rocked the locality.

    Stones and debris scattered during the explosion caused cracks in the rooftops and walls of several houses, leaving residents in a state of shock and fear, said a Thanthi TV report.

    Uthangarai police visited the site to inspect the extent of the damages.

    During the investigation, two individuals who had allegedly detonated an explosive were apprehended from a house they were hiding in.

