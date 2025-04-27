Blast in Krishnagiri neighbourhood damages homes; two held

CHENNAI: Panic gripped the MGR Housing area residents in Uthangarai after a powerful explosion rocked the locality.

Stones and debris scattered during the explosion caused cracks in the rooftops and walls of several houses, leaving residents in a state of shock and fear, said a Thanthi TV report.

Uthangarai police visited the site to inspect the extent of the damages.

During the investigation, two individuals who had allegedly detonated an explosive were apprehended from a house they were hiding in.