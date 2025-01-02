BJP’s Tamilisai flays DMK govt for arresting PMK leader Sowmiya Anbumani

CHENNAI: Senior BJP leader and former governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday criticised the ruling DMK government over its handling of the Anna University sexual assault case.

Tamilisai’s remarks came after the police arrested Sowmiya, wife of PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss, who was trying to stage a protest at Valluvar Kottam here, demanding justice for the victim.

Condemning the arrest, Tamilisai termed it as "unwarranted" and "high-handed."

She accused the DMK government of attempting to stifle dissenting voices and suppressing protests through coercive measures.

"Denying permission to women leaders to fight for justice for the victims in Anna University is condemnable. The arrest of Sowmiya Anbumani, who came to express her protest, is a glaring example of the government's intolerance," she said in a statement.

The BJP leader asserted that the DMK government's inability to provide protection to women and its attempts to silence protesters would ultimately lead to its downfall.

"The truth cannot be covered up by a series of arrests. Protests cannot be brought to an end by suppressing them. The DMK's Dravidian Model rule is drawing to an end. A government that cannot provide protection to women will soon write its own epitaph," Tamilisai declared.