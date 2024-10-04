BJP’s Raja calls VCK’s Kallakurichi prohibition conference ‘a drama’

CHENNAI/MADURAI: BJP State Convener H Raja on Thursday called Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi’s (VCK) liquor prohibition conference in Ulundurpet, Kallakurichi district, a world drama.

In a statement, Raja said, "VCK leader Thirumavalavan, who is in an alliance with the ruling DMK, which has a wing called the drug sales wing as an indirect part of the party, holding a prohibition conference is nothing but drama.

“Thirumavalavan, who joined the alliance with the DMK, which lifted prohibition in the State and introduced liquor sales, who also joined hands with brewery owners during the election time, now conducted the prohibition conference,” Raja said, alluding to the VCK’s prohibition conference held on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan also flayed VCK leader Thirumavalavan for his alleged derogatory remarks against her during the prohibition conference.

Talking to reporters here, Tamilisai said the speech of the VCK leader, who did not understand my comments, was of low quality and regrettable. “I did not expect Thirumavalavan to be degraded to this extent," she said, alluding to his remarks against her in the VCK’s prohibition conference.

BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan also condemned Thirumavalavan for his derogatory remarks against Tamilisai. "VCK chief on Wednesday had said that he believes that Tamilisai does not consume liquor."

Meanwhile, speaking in Dindigul, H Raja said that many politicians from the DMK, who own distilleries, attended the conference, and citing this, he wondered whether it was a conference on the prohibition of alcohol or a conference meant for alcohol distillers.

Saying law and order have deteriorated, he referred to an incident at the prohibition conference where a woman cop came under attack by somebody and criticised that the ruling DMK was delivering anti-people rule in Tamil Nadu.

H Raja also condemned the government over the hike in property tax by 6 per cent, saying that it was causing a burden on the people.

Further criticising the delay in providing milk incentives to the dairy farmers for the last three months, he said the State government was also against the interest of dairy farmers.

“Chief Minister MK Stalin is not concerned about the people, but only about the welfare of his family,” the convener of TN BJP coordination committee criticised.