BJP’s Nainar Nagendran calls House proceedings political meeting

CHENNAI: A usually calm and composed BJP legislature party leader Nainar Nagendran on Saturday showed a rare glimpse of his fearsome side when he said that the manner in which some members spoke on the resolution against Governor RN Ravi was tantamount to a political meeting.

Speaking on the resolution moved by the CM during the special session, Nainar said, "You (Speaker) allowed them to speak (against the Governor)."

Rebutting his critique, Speaker M Appavu said that the members who spoke on the resolution did not speak personally against the Governor.

The Speaker left the House in splits when he added, "Tomorrow, you could become a governor."

An unfazed Nainar questioned the State government's confrontational approach towards the Governor and said that it is a prestigious house, but the members were speaking like they do in a public meeting.

When the BJP CLP questioned the DMK recalling the Bill to appoint the CM as chancellor in the 1996-2001 regime, the CM intervened and said, "The vice-chancellors were not appointed like they used to be in the past. Hence, the resolution (Bill) now."

Nainar Nagendran cited the apex court's observation on the politicization of the VC appointment, State Law Minister Regupathy quoted the recommendations of the M M Poonchi commission and said that legislations were passed in other states to appoint the CM as chancellors of universities.

State Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy wondered if the law permits the Prime Minister to be the chancellor of a central university in West Bengal, why could the CM of Tamil Nadu not be a chancellor of universities in TN?