BJP’s growth in State media-ballooned: EPS

CHENNAI: “The so-called growth of BJP into a massive political force in the southern districts of Tamil Nadu is untrue and ballooned out of proportion...it’s just a myth magnified by the media.” That was Edappadi Karuppa Palaniswami aka EPS, general secretary of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and former Chief Minister, in an exclusive interview with Thanthi TV.

Elaborating that the BJP is eating into the AIADMK vote share to gain itself a double-digit vote percentage is another perception that will burst with the coming Lok Sabha elections, the Leader of Opposition said the fight is only between the AIADMK and the ruling party in the State. “All other arguments are just propaganda,” Edappadi said.

Stating that the party’s support to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was to maintain alliance dharma, he said the party never had any double standards on any of the matters concerning the State and the general public.

Claiming as feasible the party’s poll promise of Rs 3,000 monthly incentive to women across the nation, the AIADMK supremo said: “When several lakh crores are given away to big corporates in the name of subsidy, why can’t this meagre amount be passed on to the poor women in the country? We are talking about the poor, not everyone”.

Palaniswami further denied the DMK claims of the AIADMK manifesto trying to mirror its promises. “Our manifesto has many promises on obtaining financial assistance for various projects; be it the Godavari-Cauvery river linking project or programmes designed for the development of the State. This includes national highway and rail projects. If our candidates win, they will exert pressure on the Centre on the floor of the House and secure funds for these projects,” he said.

Decrying the step-motherly treatment meted out to Tamil Nadu from time to time by the Centre-ruled parties, be it the Congress or the BJP, he said these parties are only keen on allocating money and projects for the states ruled by them.

The AIADMK leader also took potshots at erstwhile ally, the PMK, even as he remarked “all are welcome” on actor Vijay’s political plunge.