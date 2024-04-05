National alliances tie us down: EPS on breaking up with NDA

CHENNAI: In an interview with Thanthi TV, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami said it’s a fight between the Dravidian majors in the state and termed claims about it being a three-corner contest as a figment of ‘imagination’. He exuded confidence in sweeping the LS polls and said that the party severed its ties with the BJP to function with independence to fight for the rights of the State.

Q.Do you think you are forced to surmount a big challenge in a limited time duration in this Lok Sabha poll?

A.I travelled 19,000 km in the 2019 Lok Sabha poll campaign. I landed at almost all the Assembly segments. A comparatively shorter campaign period is indeed a challenge. We are racing against time to reach out to all the people.

Q.You are known as a pragmatic leader. But isn’t your 40/40 seats target for the Tamil Nadu, Puducherry polls seem bombastic?

A.We have complete confidence that the AIADMK and its alliance will win all 39 seats in TN and one seat in Puducherry. We are certain about it. In 2014, Our leader (J Jayalalithaa) fielded candi- dates in all the constituencies in the state and won 37 out of 39 constituencies.

Q.Why would people vote for AIADMK if it isn’t aligned with any of the national parties?

A.In the past, we faced several problems with having an alliance with the national parties (the Congress and the BJP). They frame policies and schemes with a pan-India view. When Tamil Nadu is affected by such schemes or policies, we are unable to speak against it in the Parliament due to alliance dharma. It (alliance with a national party) serves as a stumbling block from functioning with complete freedom. This is how we earn the hatred of the people. Keeping all this into account, we decided to step out of alliance with the national party (BJP). We have formed an alliance with other regional parties in the state with an objective to protect the state’s interests and rights.

Q.How can you raise your voice if you aren’t part of any of the party ruling at the Centre?

A.Obviously, they are the ones who are going to frame policies and execute them. I would say, we can function with full freedom and flag the issues of the people at the Parliament, without any constraints (by being non-aligned with any of the parties ruling in the Centre). Any party that fails to address the people’s issue will face their anger.

Q.Was it tough for AIDMK to forge an alliance?

A. Certainly not. The BJP went out of the AIADMK-led front, and contested on its own in the local body polls. Any political party forms an alliance based on the prevailing situation during the election time.

Q.There were open calls from BJP that ‘doors are open’ for the alliance. But you are firm against it. Why?

A.Protecting the state’s rights, and getting necessary projects for TN were at the core of our decision (not to align with BJP). They were extending adequate financial aid under special projects to help the state governments ruled by their party. When it comes to the states ruled by the opposition parties or regional parties, they adopted step-motherly treatment which hampers the development of such states. If we want to overcome such a situation, we have to come out of the alliance and contest on our own to protect our rights.

Q.Was the BJP eating into AIADMK’s vote bank? Was it one of the reasons for severing the ties?

A.There are no specific reasons. It (BJP) is in no way affecting AIADMK’s performance. In 2014, Amma went on her own and the AIADMK with 1.5 crore cadres tasted massive victory. In 2016, our party went solo in all 234 constituencies in the ‘two-leaves’ symbol and retained the government. Now, the party has 2.06 crore primary members and it has earned the respect of the people. We will welcome political parties if they approach us for alliance. Even if it did not have any alliance partners, the party is capable of contesting on its own and winning in the polls.

Q.The AIADMK swept the 2014 polls as the opposition in the state was fragmented. Do you think the DMK has a similar advantage in this election?

A.No, it’s wrong. We were the ruling the state in 2019, but we lost. In today’s scenario see the DMK government as corrupt and incompetent. Despite the DMK and its allies having 38 MPs, they were unable to exert pressure to get projects and adequate funds for the state. Instead of exerting pressure on the Centre and getting AIIMS for Madurai, they are displaying single brick to the people. At least they could have shown it inside the Parliament. The Centre delayed implementing the Supreme Court’s order regarding the inter-state water dispute in the Cauvery issue. Thirty-seven of our MPs exerted pressure in the Parliament and sustained the efforts to stall the proceedings for 22 days to implement the SC’s order. However, the DMK and its allies did not resort to such measures to exert pressure on the Centre on issues such as NEET. Instead, they were seen shouting outside the Parliament.

Q.There is a perception that the DMK and its allies are more vehemently opposing the Centre than the AIADMK.

A.We were in the NDA and stuck to alliance dharma. Unlike the DMK, we did not indulge in any unfair politics practices while remaining as an ally. DMK were part of the Gujral’s (IK Gujral-led United Front regime) government and withdrew their support. Later, they allied with the Congress. The AIADMK will never indulge in such unfair practices and comply with alliance dharma. Now that we have come out of the alliance (NDA), henceforth we will block any schemes or projects of the Central government that affect the interests of Tamil Nadu.

Q.Was quitting the BJP alliance a decision of the general secretary or cadre?

A.It was a collective decision. Our cadre reflected the thoughts of the people of the state and our functionaries echoed it. Party headquarters functionaries took the final decision.

Q.BJP reportedly made sustained efforts to bring AIADMK into NDA. How did you respond to such feelers?

A.There was neither an invite (to join NDA) nor anyone personally approached me regarding the alliance. It is all media hype and perception.

Q.Was it tough to call off the alliance amid some predictions that they (BJP-led NDA) would return to power?

A.Every party has its stand on an alliance. Our party placed public good to win the trust of the people. They (BJP) are a national party with a pan-India perspective. We are a regional party and we have to reflect the thoughts of the people here and work for their aspirations. Only then people will have confidence in us.

Q.PM Modi said that the AIADMK should regret not being part of the NDA. What is your view?

A.Even though we never depend on allies, we do welcome them. But we won’t regret if they don’t turn up.

Q.Were you disappointed that you weren’t able to form a mega alliance?

A.There is nothing to regret about. Alliance calls are made by concerned party leaders.

Q.But both the DMK and the NDA have formed mega alliances. Don’t you feel that AIADMK has been left to fend for itself?

A.Mega alliance is an illusion. We had a massive alliance in the 2019 LS polls. The BJP, the PMK and the DMDK were part of the alliance but failed to secure victory. So, the people don’t make their choice based on alliance partners. They choose a party or a candidate, who can deliver.

Q.Don’t you regret the absence of the PMK in your alliance?

A.It is a loss for the PMK not to join the AIADMK front. When they contested under Makkal Nala Kootani in the Assembly polls in 2016, they did not win a single seat. They got five MLAs only because of the alliance with the AIADMK alliance in the 2021 Assembly polls.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami

Q.Do you mean to say that BJP will also suffer not having AIADMK as their ally?



A.Definitely, yes. Though it is a national party, it did not have a single MLA in the state. After forming an alliance with the AIADMK, they got MLAs in the 2021 Assembly elections.

Q.The BJP claims that the AIADMK government survived because of their support.

A.A government is run by a party with a majority of legislators. We had that. That’s how the government (under EPS) went on for four years and two months and implemented various welfare schemes for the people. We ruled the state going by the constitutional mandate. In which way does BJP help us constitutionally help us retain the government, tell me.

Q.Was it tough as the CM, both politically and on the administrative front?

A.Since day one as the CM, I faced a lot of challenges within the party and otherwise. One of the troublemakers is contesting the election as an independent candidate (referring to O Panneer- selvam without naming him). The government incurred a revenue loss to the tune of Rs 60,000 crore due to COVID-19 and it spent Rs 40,000 crore to tackle the pandemic to extend a helping hand to the people.

Q.Does the ‘formidable’ INDI alliance, which DMK is part of, pose a threat to AIADMK?

A.Alliance and its strength is an illusion created by the media. What did the UPA MPs from the state contribute? Did they bring in projects? They did nothing. The same alliance is facing the election now. What is the benefit the state is going to get by electing them again?

Q.DMK front says the state government’s achievements are enough to sweep the polls. What have they achieved in the last three-and-half-year rule?

A.Nothing. After coming to power, they availed Rs 3.5 lakh crore loans to implement the schemes. This is not the yardstick for good governance. They promised financial aid (Urimai Thogai) of Rs 1,000 to all women heads of the family during the election campaign. After coming to power, they said only eligible women would get it. Now, more than a crore women have been left out of the scheme. Have a look at the victory margin of the DMK. We lost the opportunity to retain the government by a margin of mere 3% votes. The people voted for them believing their poll promises. Now, they earned the wrath of the people for failing to fulfil them, which is going to help us win.

Q.Being a CM yourself in the past, don’t see that financial crunch does affect the implementation of schemes?

A.They were well aware of the state’s financial status and even held elaborate debates and discussions over the financial status in the Assembly. They blamed that the AIADMK made everyone debtors and they have also assured that they would bring reform in the system and bail out the state from the financial crisis. They also guaranteed to bring down the state debt gradually. In contrast, they have increased their debt. It is their achievement. They have done this after constitut- ing an advisory council, comprising experts. When the AIADMK came to power in 2011, the state’s debt was Rs 1.14 lakh crore and the debt was Rs 2.80 lakh crore in 2016. When the regime change took place in 2021, the state debt was Rs 5.15 lakh crore. We incurred revenue loss to the tune of Rs 60,000 crore and spent Rs 40,000 crore for COVID care. But we implemented various welfare schemes despite the revenue crunch due to the COVID impact. We kept the inflation under control despite such challenges.

Q.But you claim in your manifesto that a monthly incentive of Rs 3,000 will be extended for women across the nation? How come it is feasible if offering Rs 1,000 itself is a challenge for a government?

A.Subsidies to the tune of several lakh crores are being given to corporates as subsidy. It benefits a few big corporations and businesses. If we divert such funds to the womenfolk, it will benefit millions of poor families. So, it is feasible. We are asking for financial aid for the poor and not for everyone.

Q.On the poll front, CM Stalin levelled charges that the AIADMK photocopied the DMK’s manifesto.

A.All the political parties reflect the people’s problems and needs. So, there is no need to copy the manifesto of someone else. Just because they released their manifesto two days ahead of us doesn’t mean we copied from their manifesto. Our manifesto panel toured across the state collected petitions and suggestions from the public and compiled the manifesto. They received 6,000 petitions. But issues such as Mullaiperiyar and Cauvery are common for the state. It can be reflected in both parties’ manifestos.

Q.What makes AIADMK’s manifesto unique?

A.Our manifesto has many promises of obtaining financial assistance for various projects like the Godavari-Cauvery river linking project and projects that are designed for the development of the state. This includes national highways and rail projects. If our party candidates win and enter the Parliament, they will exert pressure on the Centre and secure funds for these projects.

Q.Do you share the view that the Centre betraying the state?

A.I have made it clear that both the Congress and the BJP have a step-motherly treatment towards Tamil Nadu. They are announc- ing special schemes and allocating several lakhs of crores to the state ruled by their party. On the other hand, they are denying funds to the states ruled by the opposition parties, hindering the development of the respective states.

Q.The opposition charges that the BJP and the AIADMK have a secret pact. If we have a secret pact, why are we contesting the elections separately?

A.This is a false narrative spread by the opposition, which is scared of defeat.

Q.Will the AIADMK regain the confidence of the minorities in the LS polls, after the recent alliance with the saffron party?

A.Since the days of our party founder MG Ramachandran, we have been protecting the rights of minorities. It continued during the rule of Amma and it will continue.

Q.If so, why does the AIADMK support the CAA?

A.The party supported it due to alliance dharma. To avoid such problems in the future, we have come out of the alliance. However, our RS member A Anwhar Raajhaa vehemently opposed it in the Parliament and exerted pressure on the Central government. Even the DMK did not register a strong protest against it. According to us, we are against discriminating or segregating people based on caste, language or religion.

Q.How do you see the perception of the three-cornered contest?

A.Our prime opposition is the DMK. We will emerge victorious in the fight. There is no three-cornered contest.

Q.There is a perception that the BJP is eating into the AIADMK vote share and is confident of securing double digits in elections.

A.It is yet again a gimmick staged by the media. It’s a mirage. The BJP is trying to project in such a way with the help of the media. But the ground reality is totally different. The fight is actually between the DMK and the AIADMK. No party can breach the AIADMK vote bank. It is made of a committed cadre who have a special affiliation to the party.

Q.There is a perception that EPS is not keen on the LS polls and he is only focusing on the 2026 assembly election.

A.For us, all the elections are important.

Q.Among the 33 AIADMK candidates there is no senior or popular faces.

A.There is no senior, or junior concept here. Why did Modi become the Prime Minister when seniors like Advani were there in the party? So, it all depends on each political party’s working concept. According to our party, everyone is equal. Whoever is loyal to the party will get an opportunity in our party. Several prominent candidates like Jayavardhanan and several other party functionaries contest the election.

Q.Are southern districts challenging for the AIADMK?

A.Especially related to specific communities? It is untrue and is the projection of the media. I can see an overwhelming response from the party cadre in southern districts too. Also, the party is beyond religion and caste lines.

Q.The BJP has seemed to have emerged as a force to reckon with under the leadership of Annamalai. Don’t you feel so?

A.It is not right to criticise Annamalai, who is a state leader of a party.

Q.How was to handle the party after the demise of the then CM J Jayalalithaa?

A.The party faced several problems from the its formation when our leader M G Ramachandran established the party. Similarly, our late leader J Jayalalithaa too faced numerous challenges. We are also over like them.

Q.What was your most tough political situation?

A.The no-confidence motion moved by the opposition against my government was one of the toughest challenges.

Q.You received an appreciation from political strategist Prashant Kishor.

A.He released an article appreciating my administrative skills and political journey. I thank him for that.

Q.What is your advice to new entrant actor Vijay in politics?

A.This is a democratic country and anyone can enter politics. There is no hindrance to anyone to serve the people. I wish him well.



