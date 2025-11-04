BJP’s efforts to weaken DMK will fail: KN Nehru

TIRUCHY: BJP has been targeting the DMK and attempting to weaken the party before the assembly polls, but their efforts would fail as the party cadres are dedicated to putting forth their hard work and proving victory in the upcoming elections, said the State Minister and DMK Principal Secretary KN Nehru here on Monday.

Addressing the DMK booth-level agents in Tiruvarur, the minister said that there are as many as 1,198 booths in Tiruvarur district and the SIR is followed as per the 2002 voters list, and it is time the DMK cadres should be vigilant over the process.

“You need to be more focused on the new voters, and you should be aware of who should not be in the list first and continue the verification with full dedication,” the minister said.

Stating that 45 per cent of voters exist at present in Tiruvarur based on the voters list of 2002, the minister said, the workers should be very careful about the deletion of the names and the addition of new voters.

“Don’t bother about the voters who had died and migrated to other places, but be cautious about the new voters who had settled in the district. Though the new voters settling down is more in urban areas than the rural parts, the cadres should strongly oppose if they doubt the inclusion of new voters,” cautioned Nehru.

He said that the BJP started to target the DMK and wanted to weaken the party before the election. “But we must prove our workmanship and secure all four assembly segments this time,” he said and asked the party cadres to work smoothly with the officials involved in the SIR process and make sure that the booth committee members have all the particulars with them readily.