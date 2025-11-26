Begin typing your search...

    26 Nov 2025
    BJP youth wing holds go back protest against Stalin
    Representative Image 

    COIMBATORE: BJP cadres held a 'Go Back Stalin' black flag protest against the Chief Minister's visit to Coimbatore on Tuesday.

    The protesters, led by the party’s youth wing district president, Muthu Abishek, shouted slogans calling on Chief Minister MK Stalin to go back.

    They blamed the state government’s negligence in failing to prepare a proper Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the rejection of the Metro Rail projects for Coimbatore and Madurai, putting the much-needed projects at risk. The protesters also claimed that women in Coimbatore are unsafe and that drug sales are rampant among college students. The police temporarily detained 78 party workers in a marriage hall.

    DTNEXT Bureau

