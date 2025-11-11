BJP writes to Centre on 'large-scale' ration supply crisis, blames TN govt's 'utter' mismanagement

CHENNAI: The BJP on Monday came down heavily against the ruling DMK government, accusing it of administrative paralysis and governance failure on two major fronts, the widespread ration shortage and the alleged deteriorating law-and-order situation in Tamil Nadu.

In a letter to Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Pralhad Joshi, BJP national co-in-charge for Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy highlighted what he described as a "large-scale ration crisis" across the State.

Sudhakar Reddy said thousands of ration shops were running short of essential commodities, including wheat, due to the "utter administrative failure and negligence of the DMK Government." He pointed out that despite the Union government's consistent supply under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Tamil Nadu government had "miserably failed to distribute the allocations to the beneficiaries."

"The DMK regime has once again allowed politics and corruption to take precedence over governance," he said, adding that poor families and daily-wage workers were the worst affected. Reddy further urged the Union minister to take stern action against those responsible and ensure uninterrupted distribution at ration shops.

Meanwhile, BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran also issued a sharp condemnation of the DMK government, citing a recent murder inside a police residential quarters in Tiruchy's Bheemanagar as proof of the "alarming law-and-order collapse" in the State.

He said the brutal killing within a police complex had "shocked the conscience of the people" and exposed how unsafe Tamil Nadu had become under the current regime. "Murders, robberies, and sexual crimes have become disturbingly common, while criminals roam free, emboldened by political protection," he said in a statement.

Criticising the government for its "arrogance and delay" in appointing a full-time DGP, Nainar Nagenthran said public trust in the police had eroded. "The DMK government, which toys with people's lives like a game, is a poisonous weed that must be uprooted for Tamil Nadu's safety and stability," he asserted.