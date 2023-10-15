BJP will never implement women’s reservation Bill: Kani

CHENNAI: DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi Karunanidhi said that the BJP-led union government has enacted a women’s reservation Bill, which will never be implemented in 50 years.

Recalling the absence of President Draupadi Murmu during the Parliament inauguration and the resignation of a woman Dalit Minister a few days ago in the BJP-inclusive government in Puducherry, Kanimozhi said that politics should be determined and decided with the opinions and aspirations of women.

Meanwhile, former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said, “Every woman, regardless of her caste, creed, and social status, faces great challenges. Violence and other atrocities keep happening to us.”

Accusing the Modi regime of trying to replace the Constitution with Manuvadi ideas in the last nine years, CPM’s Subashini Ali said that the women are facing the worst kind of oppression in BJP-ruled states.

Priyanka revists ‘darkest’ past

Delivering her first ever political speech in Tamil Nadu, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made a strong appeal to the women to create a new dawn and secure their rights.

Opening her speech on an emotional note with a recap of her arrival at Chennai on the ‘darkest night of her life’, assassination of her father Rajiv Gandhi in 1991, Priyanka narrated the circumstances then and said in Tamil, Neenga than en thai. Neengal thaan en sagodari. Ingu ungaludun irupathai naan perumayaga karuthugiren. Inraya naal naam anaivarai patri pesa pogiren. (You are my mother. You are my sister. I consider it an honour to be with you here today. I am here to speak about all of us).